Mavericks’ Injury Report Containing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Set to Please Thunder Fans Amidst Chase for 1st Seed in West

While three teams are in a battle to clinch the #1 seed, there are also two teams in the race to clinch the #6 seed, and three teams amid a fight to finish 8th in the standings, the Dallas Mavericks have confirmed a playoff spot as either a #4 or #5 seed almost a week ago. With the Mavs having the #5 spot, they are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers as their first-round contest in the postseason. With the result of the final game of the regular season having no consequence for Jason Kidd’s boys, it is not surprising to see several crucial players, including Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, be added to the injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Dallas Mavericks have numerous names added to the injury report. Practically their entire roster – Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington, and Gregg Brown III – are listed as “out”, per Mavs beat reporter Grant Afseth.

The Dallas Mavericks kept the Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic duo sidelined and also limited the playing time for the other crucial players to less than 18 minutes. Hence, to avoid his players any unnecessary injuries and keep them well-rested for the clash against Kawhi Leonard and co., Jason Kidd has nine of his players out for tonight.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving resting tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch the #1 seed

The Oklahoma City Thunder are among the three teams battling for the #1 seed in the Western Conference. Due to their head-to-head record against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets along with the division record, the Thunder are currently placed #1 in the West.

Playing against the extremely shorthanded Dallas Mavericks, a victory is somewhat guaranteed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. By winning tonight’s contest, Mark Daigneault’s boys can clinch the #1 seed.

There is only one scenario that prevents them from being the #1 seed even if they grab a win.

If the Denver Nuggets lose and the Minnesota Timberwolves win alongside the OKC, both the victorious teams will have a 57-25 record. With their regular season series and their division record also being the same, Anthony Edwards and co. would clinch the #1 seed because they will have a better conference record (38-14) than the Oklahoma side (36-16), per NBA.com.