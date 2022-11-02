Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Pelicans? Lakers Release Injury Report Ahead of Home Game

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) holds his leg after slipping on the court in the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James led all the scorers last time out and he will look to help the sinking Lakers build on the win and generate much-needed momentum as the season gets into full swing.

The Lakers will look to get back to winning ways, however, they face a stern test in the form of Zion Williamson’s Pelicans. The Lakers rallied together. Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James all made crucial plays.

Overcoming Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets is no small feat. Head coach Darvin Ham’s first win will have him hoping for more to come down the road.

There is no doubt this contest will be a good one but it could also get very physical. The Lakers have to exercise caution amidst growing concerns for their players. The question remains will LeBron feature tonight?

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Pelicans? Lakers’ latest injury report

As per the latest injury report, LeBron is listed as probable. It is likely that LBJ will feature in the game against the Pelicans. As for Anthony Davis, he was seen limping the last time out. He is listed as questionable for the game.

Lakers list Anthony Davis (low back tightness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans. LeBron James and Juan Toscano-Anderson are probable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 2, 2022

It is likely that AD will miss this one and despite his exclusion from the lineup, Russell Westbrook will still be in charge of the second unit. The Lakers realized the devastating effects of Westbrook leading a unit.

There are encouraging signs already but they face a Pelicans team that has been ignited by Zion Williamson’s return. LeBron will have to show that he is still the King.

