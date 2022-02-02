“I don’t care about being 24-27! We just need to make the playoffs!”: Russell Westbrook delivers a massively controversial statement no Lakers fan will like

Lakers star Russell Westbrook makes some weird comments about their record, referencing the playoffs during his statement

Russell Westbrook’s form may finally be on the up-turn, which will come as a massive relief to Lakers fans around the world.

In the last 5 games, the Brodie is averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, while shooting 54.9% from the field, and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Yes, you read that right. Russell Westbrook, the man who has never shown the ability to hit the long ball, is now making his shots at a near-elite level. And yes, while he is still only shooting 30.9% from three on the season, frankly if he keeps shooting it at this rate. Things could look a lot better overall.

That aside, however, the Lakers’ record at the moment is still an abysmal one. 24-27, which is only good for 9th in the Western Conference. And heck, given that team is on a losing streak of 3 games right now, things aren’t likely to get any better, any time soon.

Recently, Westbrook was asked about what he makes of their poor record. And while many may have expected a more down-to-earth answer, it seems that the man chose to go for a slightly more controversial one.

Also Read: “Mostly video games, and Jamal Crawford, Penny Hardaway too”: LaMelo Ball answers Shaquille O’Neal’s question of who he modeled his game after

Russell Westbrook announces that once you’re in the playoffs, the record they have no longer matters

More specifically, this is what he had to say.

Russell Westbrook on the team’s record at this point (24-27): “You get in the playoffs it’s 0-0.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 1, 2022

Technically, Russell Westbrook is right. At the end of the day, your record really does go back to 0-0, and all that matters is your record in the playoffs. But the problem is, there is no guarantee that the Lakers even make the playoffs.

Right now, the 10th seeded Blazers aren’t too far behind, with a record of 21-30. And given that the 11th seeded Spurs have actually played some high-level basketball this season, we expect their record of 19-32 to progress to a far higher win percentage.

If the Lakers slip up for even a second, these teams can easily steal their spot even in the play-in tournament. And if that happens, there is no resetting of the record. Instead, there is only an extended offseason full of your own fan cussing you out online.

And it really isn’t pretty.

Also Read: “Man, y’all should’ve seen how crazy I was in my younger days!”: Lakers’ LeBron James brags about the speed he had in his younger days to NBA fan on Twitter