“Mean No Disrespect”: Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Won’t Bring Up Russell Westbrook While Discussing Nikola Jokic

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves put up a game-of-the-year contender on Tuesday night. However, Minnesota’s 140-139 double-overtime victory is more about the losing team than the winner. The pivotal factor in the match was Russell Westbrook’s mishaps in the clutch, which shed water on Nikola Jokic’s remarkable performance. But ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith refused to bring up Westbrook while discussing Jokic’s outstanding game.

Advertisement

The way Jokic played added to his already compelling case for a fourth MVP award. He finished the game with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history. Unfortunately, the Nuggets weren’t able to capture the win, and many blame Westbrook. In the closing seconds of the game, the guard had an open layup to extend Denver’s lead to three.

Westbrook missed. It gave the Timberwolves another opportunity to win the game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a good look at a three-pointer, but Westbrook fouled him at the buzzer. The T’Wolves guard went on to hit the game-winning free throws. When the First Take panel discussed it, Smith didn’t follow the general consensus that Westbrook cost the Nugs the game.

“I mean no disrespect, but the bottom line is that those kind of mishaps, I’m talking about the decision making, is something that has plagued him throughout his career,” Smith said.

“A 61-point triple-double and you’re gonna bring up Westbrook?” @stephenasmith says he’s more impressed with Nikola Jokić than disappointed in Russell Westbrook after the Nuggets’ 2OT loss to the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/Gf39bE9TYU — First Take (@FirstTake) April 2, 2025

Westbrook’s questionable decision-making isn’t something new, which is why Smith doesn’t think it’s more newsworthy than Jokic’s performance. Meanwhile, the Serbian superstar’s dominance over reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, left Smith astounded.

However, Despite Jokic’s historic performance, Smith still doesn’t believe he is the MVP of the league.

Smith still backs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP

The MVP race has been a two-man race between Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for almost the entire season. Over the past month, things have become interesting following Jokic’s dominant tear, which has closed the gap between the Thunder guard and himself.

Smith has publicly used his platform to voice his support for SGA’s claim as league MVP. “SGA is going to win the MVP. I don’t care what Jokic does,” he said.

Smith uttered those words ahead of the Thunder vs Nuggets duel on March 10. It is clear that the sports media personality didn’t expect Jokic to record a 60-point triple-double almost a month later. However, he remains faithful to Gilgeous-Alexander and won’t waver in his opinion.

Denver has six games remaining, while the Thunder have seven left. These last few matchups could very well be the deciding factor to determine who earns the 2025 MVP award.