Shaquille O’Neal Once Offered His Son Shaqir $5000 If He Scored 25 points

Shaquille O’Neal always does what’s best for his kids. Well, he did just that when he motivated his son to perform well in return for $5000.

In this day and age, a number of current NBA superstars are seeing their kids try and make it pro. The likes of Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, and Scottie Pippen all have kids with NBA aspirations.

Another NBA Hall of Famer with children looking to make it big, is Shaquille O’Neal. Diesel has two sons looking to go pro, namely Shareef and Shaqir.

In fact, Shaq has made it his mission to do everything to get his sons in the league. This includes motivating them with money.

Shaquille O’Neal offered his son Shaqir $5000 if he scored 25 points in his high school game

The Big Aristotle is one of the greats in the world of sports. An athlete, businessman, and parent, Shaq excels at it all.

In fact, the four-time NBA Champion knows exactly what he needs to do to motivate his kids. Using money, O’Neal once incentivised his son, Shaqir to score 25 points in a game.

Shaq offered his son $5000 if he reached the goal of 25 points. Shaqir didn’t disappoint, reaching the target and securing the bag.

Safe to say the big man knows exactly what he needs to do to get results from his kids.

Shaquille O’Neal promised he’d make his son the best in the world if he listens to him

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir has aspirations of becoming the best in the world and playing in the NBA. In order to do this, he moved in with his father, who promised to help him achieve his goal as long as he listened to him.

If one thing is certain, Shaq is a hard taskmaster, and Shaqir will have a tough road ahead of him. That being said, if he stays the course he should get to where he wants to be, especially with a Hall of Famer as his coach.

