Dell Curry reflects on 4x NBA champ, Stephen Curry’s ability to add to his trophy cabinet and $160 million fortune

According to Dell Curry, Stephen Curry has the drive and hunger to win more, which is why he’ll play at an elite level for several more years.

This past June, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to win their 4th title in 8 years. At age 34, the 2-time NBA MVP averaged a staggering 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists on his way to becoming the 5th oldest player ever to win the Finals MVP.

Despite being one of the older players in the league, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this year, GSW owner Joe Lacob spoke about Curry’s longevity and revealed how he hoped Chef Curry would have a Tom Brady-type career, length-wise.

“Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now,” Lacob said. “I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that,” Lacob told Yahoo Sports. “But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past.”

Recently, Dell Curry spoke on the topic and didn’t have to think twice before saying that his elder son would be playing at an elite level for “several years to come”.

“Stephen Curry and Seth Curry want to play for longer than I did”: Dell Curry

Dell was extremely confident in his son’s drive and hunger to grab more accolades.

“Watching him play at 34, he can stay at his level and be this productive on the floor,” he tells NBC Sports Bay Area. “He might not score 30 a game, but you’re going to have to guard him. That’s important to have on your team, someone you have to guard. It makes things easier on your teammates.

“He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He’s hungry to win more. So, he definitely can play at this level for several years to come.”

Based on Stephen Curry's performance, winning more championships in the future is not out of the question.

Further talking about SC30’s off-season preparations, the former Hornets legend gave us some insights.

“I’ve seen it up close and personal every summer,” Dell says. “Two-a-day workouts. Before everyone in the house wakes up, he’s already got one in.”

Finally, Dell, who played 16 seasons in the association, says that both his kids would want to play more than him.

“I know 16 (seasons) was the number for both of them because that’s how long I played,” Dell says. “But now if you ask them, they both want to play longer than that. To say, ‘Dad, got you again.’

Currently, Steph has played 13 seasons. Not only do we think he can play longer than his father’s 16-year-long career, but the GSW PG will also be impactful and a threat to the defense for years.

