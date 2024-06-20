Metta World Peace Uses Charles Barkley’s ‘Rockets Move’ To Defend LeBron James

Over the years, LeBron James has been criticized countless times for his infamous move to the Miami Heat in 2010. To this day, it seems to hang over his legacy as one of the few things that can be held against his case as the Greatest Player of All Time. Fortunately for him, however, Metta World Peace recently came to his aid, with an example to prove his words beyond all doubt. And to be fair, his argument is a good one.

During his time on Bradley Martin’s Raw Talk, the former NBA man explained that the likes of Charles Barkley and Gary Payton had indulged in this kind of thing long before James was even in the NBA. He said,

“I don’t think LeBron [James] started it [pairing up with other superstars]. I mean, when you saw Charles Barkley go to the Rockets, LeBron wasn’t even in the league. Barkley wanted to win a title. When you saw Gary Payton go to the Lakers that first time, or Mitch Ritchmond, LeBron wasn’t in the league at the time.”

LeBron James may often be blamed for this now-trend. But the fact of the matter is that Metta World Peace is completely on the money with his take.

Several players in the history of the NBA have switched franchises to try and win an NBA championship. Several stars and superstars have changed teams repeatedly to get over the hump.

Even if one doesn’t agree that the existence of super-teams was available long before LeBron James’s time, the existence of the 2008 super-team Celtics must still be acknowledged. After all, the team had three All-Stars, alongside a surging Rajon Rondo as well.

The Miami Heat’s super team was built because of the existence of the 2008 Boston Celtics. So, it is extremely hard to keep blaming LeBron James for the super team era in the NBA, knowing the mountain of proof in his favor.

Still, this will probably never be enough to stop the NBA community from trying. In fact, even Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal publicly came out to blame LeBron James.

Shaquille O’Neal blames LeBron James for the superteam era

Shaquille O’Neal may not do it as often as someone like Skip Bayless. However, he is known to criticize even those in the upper echelon of the NBA from time to time. And on one occasion in 2022, it was LeBron James’s turn.

During an episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq simply stated that James was to blame for the super team era in the NBA. In his statement, as per Fan Nation, O’Neal refused to justify his statement. He simply said,

“That’s the loophole that’s accepted that but you know, and I say, LeBron started making the super team and all that,”

At the end of the day, being the most influential player of this generation, LeBron James is going to have to face these allegations for years to come. But with all the instances of this existing before his “Decision”, one can hope that this changes over time.