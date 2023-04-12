“This Ain’t the Bubble Dude! You Gotta Play!”: Charles Barkley Rips Into LeBron James’ Lakers Amidst Nail-Biting Wolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t even at full strength, but LeBron James and the Lakers have found themselves struggling massively against them. So much for an NBA finals appearance. Frankly, we aren’t even sure they can make it into the postseason this time around. However, they do still have a chance.

It’s just that, given how brilliantly this team was playing immediately after the trade, many didn’t expect there to be a doubt of any kind. And apparently, that is a notion Charles Barkley couldn’t get enough of.

Ever the critic, the man was recently asked to speak on the state of the King’s Lakers at the moment on Inside the NBA. And well, the man may have single-handedly brought back the LeMickey memes, much to every 2020 champion’s disdain.

Charles Barkley disses LeBron James for thinking this was 2020 all over again

The Orlando Bubble was beyond a weird experience. On one hand, just about everyone was happy to see basketball return to their television screens. However, there was also the fact that the only person yelling after the ‘home team’s’ shot was made, was the announcer. Given the utter silence aside from that, you can imagine how awkward it felt.

Still, the Lakers were beyond the best team in Orlando at the time, something they’ve been trying to recapture ever since. And apparently, it’s an effort Charles Barkley absolutely despises. Here are the harsh words he had on the matter.

“This is a perfect example right here. They think they are better than they are. This ain’t the Bubble, dude! You gotta come out and play!”

What Charles Barkley seems to be referring to here, is how low the level of competition seemed to be for the Lakers back in that time. After all, most of the big competition either underperformed or were plagued by injuries. Even in the NBA Finals, they were the overwhelming favorites to win.

So, there indeed is a much higher level of competition now. And the Lakers may be on the same level as back then, but they do need to come out and play every moment. So, perhaps they’d be best served by taking the Chuckster’s words to heart.