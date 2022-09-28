How Much Does Zion Williamson Weigh?, And Why is his Chemistry with CJ McCollum Astounding Already?

NBA Analyst gives fans the low down on Zion Williamson after he returns to the Pelicans looking healthier than he has in a long, long time

After what has essentially been 3 years of waiting for every fan in the NBA, Zion Williamson is here. And there is no real injury scare this time.

Ever since his rookie year in 2019, the man’s knees have been iffy at best. So really, he hasn’t been able to play properly since he was drafted, hence the 3-year wait period. And yet, during the games he did play, the man walked into a cool 26 points per game, on about 60% from the field.

In case you were wondering, that is beyond elite.

And yet, the man’s NBA career could only just be getting started, as he had this to say about his health during Media Day.

Jumping higher? Moving faster?

Oh no. The NBA might be finished already.

But there is one other thing to be noted here. And it may just be far more exciting than anything we have seen about Zion’s health.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Zion Williamson has not only slimmed down, but already has some serious chemistry with teammates already

Now Zion Williamson may be slimmer than we’ve ever seen in the NBA now. Heck, he’s just 282 lbs, just the right weight to even bully Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But the thing is, CJ McCollum is one of his star teammates, who’s supposed to help him get to the promised land. And because he has never played with him, their chemistry isn’t even close to where it’s supposed to be… right?

Well, if you were hoping for that, it’s a good time to give up, as a reporter had this to say after the team’s practice session, on Twitter.

Zions chemistry with the 1st unit stood out to me. You couldn’t tell he’d never played with CJ, Jonas or Herb. It looked seamless — Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) September 28, 2022

Further, there were some Q&As between him and the fans, something Reddit user ‘-Erased’ was kind enough to include the highlights of, in their post.

“This Q&A thread is a gem, here are some more excerpts about Zion: Q: “How does Zion’s mobility look?” A: “He looks faster, shifter, and more agile. He looks fantastic.” Q: “I know it’s early but what are your thoughts regarding the on-court chemistry with Zion in the mix?” A: “Zion’s skill set is adaptable to almost any offense b/c of his vision and willingness to pass” Q: “Are you more excited for the season now that you are seeing them together? Who has made the most progress in the off season?” A: “I was excited prior too…getting here, watching these 2 practices and seeing how Z looks with the 1st unit [flushed face emoji]””

It may be time to admit it.

While there is still a lot to prove during this upcoming season, the Pelicans do have the potential to be a threat to win it all, within the next 3 years.

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, AND a healthy Zion Williamson on the same team?

That’s unfair.

