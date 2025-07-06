Michael Beasley’s Favorite Memory as a Heat Involves Pat Riley and His $29,900 1950 Mercury

Michael Beasley’s life took a dramatic turn after being selected second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. But, despite his versatility, the forward fell short of expectations during his two seasons with the Miami Heat. Yet, while reflecting on his favorite NBA memories, his thoughts immediately went back to the early days of his career, not because of personal achievements or team success, but because of the calm, collected presence of Heat president Pat Riley.

Before telling his story, Beasley complimented Riley, describing him as having a smooth, almost gangster-like presence. Riley’s slick persona, well-established during his time coaching the “Showtime Lakers,” has only grown more refined with age.

After being drafted, Beasley flew into Miami on a jet and was soon greeted by Riley. The longtime executive didn’t just pick him up in any old vehicle, though. Riley pulled up in a ’47 Mercury Matte Black, according to the 11-year veteran. That proved to be just the beginning of their journey together that night.

“Shorty, with the good folks, no socks. Slacks on, got the hamburger meat out,” Beasley described Riley’s demeanor. “With the shades on, I’m talking about slick back. It had the gold … And then, went and got something to eat. Dropped that off and got in a DBS Aston Martin … Just smooth, [Riley] smooth like he a mob boss.”

Riley’s never been afraid to flaunt his fortune in style. TMZ caught the 80-year-old cruising around LA in 2014, seemingly in the same car Beasley described. When the reporter walked over to Riley and asked what he was driving, he described the ride as a 1950 Mercury. It’s possible Beasley misremembered the year the car was made, but it’s an old vehicle, regardless.