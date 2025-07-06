mobile app bar

Michael Beasley’s Favorite Memory as a Heat Involves Pat Riley and His $29,900 1950 Mercury

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Michael Beasley (L), Pat Riley (R)

Michael Beasley’s life took a dramatic turn after being selected second overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. But, despite his versatility, the forward fell short of expectations during his two seasons with the Miami Heat. Yet, while reflecting on his favorite NBA memories, his thoughts immediately went back to the early days of his career, not because of personal achievements or team success, but because of the calm, collected presence of Heat president Pat Riley.

Before telling his story, Beasley complimented Riley, describing him as having a smooth, almost gangster-like presence. Riley’s slick persona, well-established during his time coaching the “Showtime Lakers,” has only grown more refined with age.

After being drafted, Beasley flew into Miami on a jet and was soon greeted by Riley. The longtime executive didn’t just pick him up in any old vehicle, though. Riley pulled up in a ’47 Mercury Matte Black, according to the 11-year veteran. That proved to be just the beginning of their journey together that night.

“Shorty, with the good folks, no socks. Slacks on, got the hamburger meat out,” Beasley described Riley’s demeanor. “With the shades on, I’m talking about slick back. It had the gold … And then, went and got something to eat. Dropped that off and got in a DBS Aston Martin … Just smooth, [Riley] smooth like he a mob boss.”

Riley’s never been afraid to flaunt his fortune in style. TMZ caught the 80-year-old cruising around LA in 2014, seemingly in the same car Beasley described. When the reporter walked over to Riley and asked what he was driving, he described the ride as a 1950 Mercury. It’s possible Beasley misremembered the year the car was made, but it’s an old vehicle, regardless.

The 1950 Mercury Eight Sport Sedan is a classic embodiment of postwar American automotive style and innovation. With its smooth, flowing lines, prominent fenders, and wide horizontal grille, the car exudes a bold yet refined presence. Powered by a 255-cubic-inch flathead V8 engine producing around 110 horsepower, it delivered solid performance for its era.

Inside, the sedan offered a spacious, comfortable cabin with bench seating and chrome-accented details, reflecting the luxury sensibilities of the time. While the coupe version became a favorite among hot rod and custom car enthusiasts, the Sport Sedan shared the same distinctive design and sturdy build, making it a stylish and reliable choice.

Revered as a symbol of 1950s American cool, the Mercury Eight Sport Sedan remains a cherished piece of automotive history. Today, the vehicle runs for $29,900, a small speck of Riley’s fortune. But that’s just one of the Hall of Famer’s luxury cars. Riley’s also known for having two Camaros in his collection.

Pat Riley’s career as an executive could be coming to an end soon. He seems to have lost a step in terms of negotiating in recent years, implying retirement could be on the horizon. Regardless of when he decides to call it quits, though, Riley will be remembered as a championship coach, executive, and one of the coolest people in professional sports.

