Brandin Podziemski Still Jazz’s Focus in Potential Lauri Markkanen to Warriors Trade, Claims NBA Insider

It may just be the worst-kept secret in the world that the Golden State Warriors have targeted acquiring Lauri Markkanen for a while now. However, in order to do so they have to put together the right package because the Utah Jazz are in no rush to let go of the 27-year-old. As Shams Charania revealed not too long ago, Brandin Podziemski might have to be part of a deal that brings in Markkanen.

Charania detailed this report during his recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Considering how great Podziemski was last season as a rookie, it’s no surprise that the Jazz have shown interest in acquiring him.

However, as Charania explained, Utah wants other trade assets alongside Podz to let go of Markkanen. Otherwise, they are more than happy to offer an extension to the Finnish forward. Charania noted,

“The Warriors and Jazz have continued conversations… I don’t think [the Jazz] want to move Lauri Markannen. But if the Golden State Warriors put in a Brandin Podziemski, and from what I’m told, three first-round picks, three, four unprotected pick-swaps… [it could happen]…”

“And I think from the Warriors’ perspective, it’s Podziemski. But then, there’s not all the picks. And if it’s all the picks, then it’s not going to be a Podziemski,” the NBA Insider added.

“The Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski”@ShamsCharania breaks down a potential Warriors trade with the Jazz for Lauri Markkanen to @WorldWideWob, @Darthamin, and Ryan McDonough at #NBA2kSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/24qnyamEbN — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 16, 2024

Last season, Podziemski was one of the very few shining lights for the Warriors in a dark season. On defense, the 21-year-old was gritty and hard-nosed. To go with this, he just about always made the right choice on offense, blending seamlessly into the Warriors system.

With Klay Thompson leaving, Podz will be a valuable asset for the Dubs next season. So if they do agree to trade the young guard for Markkanen, the Bay Area side are unlikely to concede draft picks to Utah.

Additionally, Charania reported that the Jazz aren’t that interested in Kuminga. So we’ll have to see how the two teams get past this impasse.

For his efforts, Podz earned First Team All-Rookie honors last year. But he will have a lot of responsibility in his shoulders if the Dubs decide to retain him.