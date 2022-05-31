“Michael Jordan almost axed his toe off as a 5-year old kid”: When the Bulls legend recapped how he was so close to never playing basketball to David Letterman

Michael Jordan has had some crazy stories as a basketball player, but he also had one insane story from when he was just a five year old kid.

The Bulls legend has compiled an incredible list of stories from his playing days in the NBA, from elite level trash talking, to incredible tales of how wildly competitive he was, to of course, his general basketball dominance.

All these things combined have given Jordan his GOAT status. His accolades, championships, and struggles are all remembered side by side with the stories of how he reached there.

After all, 6-0 in the Finals doesn’t happen without at least some memorable moments. However, it was very possible that none of these moments might have never happened. That’s right, the GOAT’s first crazy story came well before he was in the NBA, and it could have certainly prevented him from ever playing basketball.

Michael Jordan almost chopped off his toe as a five year old kid

As a kid, there are definitely some things that should be and are completely off limits. As a kid, Jordan was out living in the countryside with his parents.

Jordan was very curious as a kid, and so he was experimenting one day with the axe his parents used to chop wood. Now, he was strictly banned from touching this axe because as a kid, he could be very dangerous with it and harm himself or others unintentionally.

Well, Jordan didn’t exactly listen to his parents this one day and picked up the axe anyway. To make things worse, he wasn’t wearing shoes either. So, Jordan took the axe and tried to chop wood like he had seen his parents do before, but, surprise surprise, things didn’t go so well.

Maybe because the axe was too heavy or maybe because Jordan didn’t have the perfect coordination (or a mix of both to be honest), he swung and missed the wood and choppped straight into his big toe. Fortunately for him, he only caught half of it, and he was able to salvage it, but he was very very lucky to have not lost his toe there. You can here Jordan recap the story to David Letterman here.

May 4, 1989: Michael Jordan tells David Letterman how he almost wasn’t the Michael Jordan we came to know — after using an ax at five years old. pic.twitter.com/Kb6FxpI58N — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2018

Now that’s a wild Michael Jordan story that has nothing to do with his playing days. Again, if anything, it just adds to his legacy. Imagine if Jordan’s swing had been a little more off, and he lost his toe. Would he have ever played basketball? It’s a crazy question to wonder about.

