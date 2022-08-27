Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson see their share of a $7.5 billion company go up 3x!

Michael Jordan has been a terrific investor all his life, so when Klay Thompson followed suit, naturally, he made money. They’re up 3x now!

The Bulls legend has been brilliant in the world of business. He seems to possess a sort of Midas touch when it comes to investing and picking the right things.

His own brand has gone up in value multiple folds and he is now a billionaire. A lot of players have tried to follow him and among them, Klay Thompson also wanted to trace his footsteps in the world of investment.

To this end, the Warriors shooting guard was part of an investment group that had the man, Michael Jordan himself. Where did they stash their money?

In the world of NFTs, and blockchains! Yes, quite unexpected, but as the industry takes off these two have made a lot of money.

Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson were part of a $3o5 investment consortium!

As the Cryptocurrency space ballooned last year, the two were part of a consortium that poured $305 million into TopShot, a company that deals in collectibles in the form of NFTs.

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, has raised $305M at a $2.6B valuation. Athlete Investors:

— Michael Jordan

— Kevin Durant

— Klay Thompson

— Stefon Diggs

— DK Metcalf

— Nolan Arenado Coatue Management led the round and was joined by a16z and The Chernin Group. pic.twitter.com/Nmq7uKltq2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 30, 2021

At the time the company was valued at $2.6 billion! A mammoth size for a relatively new company. And in just 5 months the company’s size tripled!

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, has raised $250M at a $7.6B valuation. That means the athletes that invested last round — Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stefon Diggs, Andre Iguodala, etc. — are up 3x in 5 months. Not bad… pic.twitter.com/fRmDsBT0pz — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 23, 2021

Yes, you read that right, the company’s valuation vaulted to a 3x position in just five months when they managed to raise $250 million at a $7.6 billion valuation.

As for Klay, following the GOAT’s footsteps proved right and he made a 3x profit on his investment.

