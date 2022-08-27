$50 million former star selects Michael Jordan and 3 MVPs on his all-time starting 5, leaves out LeBron James

Alongside Michael Jordan, Jalen Rose named Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his all-time starting five.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great yet heated time debating over the GOAT, all-time 5, and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Recently, Jalen Rose made an appearance on ESPN’s “Courtside Club”, and revealed his all-time starting five.

“Michael Jordan and the other 4 are all in the top 12 of all time”: Jalen Rose

The former 13-year NBA veteran was asked a question by host Rachel DeMita:

“So who are your starting five NBA players of all time?”

To which, the 2000 Most Improved Player said:

“So positionless… Here’s the team, so Magic (Johnson), Isiah (Thomas), (Michael) Jordan, (Larry) Bird, fifth, el Capitan Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar). That’s my all-time five and by the way, you can hate me and or hate my list but when you really break down the history of the game, like all of them is top 12 of all time.”

The inclusion of Isiah Thomas on the list seems very questionable. He’s the only one on Jalen’s list who doesn’t have a single MVP award. Further, Zeke is also the only player who isn’t undisputedly the top 2 player in his position.

Even though he snubbed LeBron James from his list, with MJ, Magic, Bird, and Kareem, the former Indiana star has picked quite an elite five.

