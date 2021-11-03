Basketball

“I think the message is that the team itself supports vaccinations”: New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Nets for barring Kyrie Irving from playing the current NBA season 

"I think the message is that the team itself supports vaccinations": New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Nets for barring Kyrie Irving from playing the current NBA season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I can shoot the s*** out the ball, I know that”: Draymond Green talks about his offensive troubles, opening up on his 'mental hurdle' to get his shot back
Next Article
“Me and Big Cass were supposed to be the two that got fired” – Tyler Breeze reveals WWE planned to legitimately fire him and Big Cass in ESPN Documentary
NBA Latest Post
"I think the message is that the team itself supports vaccinations": New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Nets for barring Kyrie Irving from playing the current NBA season
“I think the message is that the team itself supports vaccinations”: New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Nets for barring Kyrie Irving from playing the current NBA season 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul applauds the Brooklyn Nets organization for prohibiting Kyrie Irving from…