“Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had a dance off at Pip’s birthday party”: Both Bulls legends indulged in some competitive dancing against one another on Pippen’s 47th birthday

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had a dance off against one another at the latter’s 47th birthday party to a Trey Songz song.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen go hand in hand. While many may see the former as a singular figure in NBA history, many forget that the Chicago Bulls suffered postseason disappointments time and time again prior to Pippen coming on board to help alleviate the pressure off Jordan on defense and distributing the ball.

The duo won 6 championships together in 6 tries with Michael Jordan winning the Finals MVP every single one of those times. With them having stellar chemistry on the court, fans wouldn’t dare assume that there was any strife between the two.

And well, there wasn’t. Sure, they weren’t the best of pals off the court but were friends regardless. However, with the release of ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries, tensions rose between Jordan and Pippen as the latter did not like the way he was portrayed in the series along with the fact that it was centered mostly around Michael.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have a dance off.

One instance, of several hundred instances, that proofs Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were genuinely close off the court would be Pip’s 47th birthday party.

Here, several big names from around the league would show with the Knicks’ World Wide Wes in attendance, Ahmad Rashad, to even the Jerry Reinsdorf’s son, Michael.

Towards the end of the party, it was reported that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had a dance off to Trey Songz’s ‘Say Ahh’. It’s unclear who initiated the dance ‘battle’ and the same is for who won the dance off.

However, it is good to look back at a time when there wasn’t a one-sided war of words taking place between the two Chicago Bulls icons.