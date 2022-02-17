“LeBron James sauced the f**k out of his fans”: Lamar Jackson hilariously commends the Lakers superstar for successfully avoiding a couple of his fans

LeBron James uses the wrong side of the escalator to get away from some of his fans and Lamar Jackson is loving it.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly had the season that they dreamt of having this late into the year. With the All-Star break around the corner, the purple and gold are well below .500 with a record of 26-31 going into tonight’s matchup against the 4th seeded Utah Jazz who have won 10 whole games more than the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has received quite a bit of flack for the way he’s been playing in his first year in LA, with him taking shots at the minutes he’s been getting from Frank Vogel and the coaching staff.

Despite having won a championship mere 15 months ago, the prospect of winning yet another one seems like quite the far-fetched idea for this group.

If there’s one thing to celebrate about in Los Angeles however, is the fact that the Rams won Super Bowl 56. LeBron James certainly is soaking up the NFL championship glory as the days have passed.

Lamar Jackson points out the way in which LeBron James avoided meeting a couple of his fans.

Being one of the greatest players in NBA history, it’s expected that fans will look to crowd around you any chance they get. With LeBron James at a stature that no one else in the NBA is at, him at a party means at least a couple fans here and there would look to get a conversation or two started up with him.

This is exactly what was about to happen as two women looked to follow James out of what may have been a Ram celebration party. In order to avoid them however, the 4x champ took quite the drastic measures, going on the wrong side of the escalator, something the two ladies struggled to do.

Ravens superstar QB, Lamar Jackson, took note of this and took to Twitter to hilariously say that LeBron James had ‘sauced’ up his fans.