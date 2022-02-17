“Les Snead, legend! My type of guy!”: LeBron James shows love to the Rams GM for imprinting his ‘F**k them picks’ philosophy on his shirt

LeBron James commends the Rams GM, Les Snead, for wearing a t-shirt that read the quote, “F**k them (draft) picks.”

LeBron James isn’t a player who’s built to head a team that has young talent on it. At 37 years of age and still one of the best players in the world, ‘The King’ isn’t looking to help younger players in the league flourish and wait for them to become championship caliber pieces.

James has been vying for elder, more established stars on his teams for quite some time now. He joined superstars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, had the Cavaliers trade away the number one overall pick, Andrew Wiggins, away for Kevin Love, and gave up a motherload of picks to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019.

It’s safe to say LeBron James isn’t all too fond of rebuilding and neither are the Los Angeles Rams. After having won the Super Bowl this past weekend, Rams GM, Les Snead, had a few choice words for his doubters.

LeBron James shows love to Les Snead for wearing a shirt saying ‘F**k them picks”.

The Los Angeles Rams went all out this past NFL season, getting guys like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr to go all out for the championship. Clearly, this was the right idea as the Rams are currently celebrating their win over the Bengals in their parade.

During the parade, Rams GM, Les Snead, can be seen wearing a t-shirt with a quote that he’s preached before saying, “F**k them picks.” LeBron James doesn’t shy away from making it known that this is the philosophy he follows as well.

LEGEND! My type of guy!! https://t.co/QaHTlBAbJn — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 17, 2022

Well, with the Los Angeles Lakers not having their own pick for the next near half decade, it shouldn’t be surprising that James is the one vying for this quote from Snead.