“Michael Jordan and us could’ve won 75 games in 1996!”: Dennis Rodman was adamant in his belief that the Chicago Bulls could’ve easily won more than 72 games in ‘96

Dennis Rodman believed that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls could easily win a couple games more than 72 games in 1996.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen reunited as teammates on NBA hardwood in 1995 after the former took a hiatus from basketball to pursue his father’s dream of him becoming a professional baseball player. Their reunion wasn’t exactly what the envisioned however as the Orlando Magic beat them in 6 in the ECSF.

With the Chicago Bulls now dusting off the rust from not having Jordan, they looked ready to pick up from where they left off in 1993. However, to do so, they recruited a former adversary in the form of Dennis Rodman.

Also read: “Cade Cunningham, the first rookie to put up 22.9-5.9-7 in a month since Michael Jordan”: Pistons rookie achieves a feat that only had the Bulls legend’s name on it

Rodman and the Bulls had several run-ins with one another as he was a part of the ‘bad-Boy’ Detroit Pistons who trounced Michael Jordan and company 3 years in a row from the Playoffs.

Phil Jackson was asked by Jerry Krause if he could control Rodman and he said he could. After making amends with Pippen, the Bulls had their All-NBA trio of Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman for the foreseeable future.

Dennis Rodman believed that the Bulls could win more than just 72 games in 1996.

The very first season that Dennis Rodman spent alongside Michael Jordan led to the Chicago Bulls winning 72 games in the regular season, beating the ‘72 Lakers for the record for most wins in a single regular season.

Also read: “If Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick in a 5-on-5 game they’re picking me”: Kevin Durant has no doubts about being a top prospect between the two NBA legends

Rodman and company would go on to dominate all throughout the Playoffs, losing merely 3 games in all 4 rounds, eventually leading to them winning their 4th championship in 6 years.

Even with all the success that ‘96 Bulls team had, Dennis Rodman believed they could’ve done more. According to him, while on the Basketball Time Machine podcast, they could have easily won at least 75 games or so during the season. [at the 3:20 minute mark]

This most certainly is true as 9 of their 10 losses that season were decided by 10 points or less. The one loss they had that was higher than this point differential was against the New York Knicks who beat them 104-72.