“If Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick in a 5-on-5 game they’re picking me”: Kevin Durant has no doubts about being a top prospect between the two NBA legends

Nets superstar Kevin Durant believes he would be a top choice if Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick teams.

Standing at seven-feet tall, Kevin Durant is one of the most skilled players in NBA history. The two-time champion excels in every facet of the game, making him an all-time great. An elite scorer, KD is next to unguardable when he pulls up from the mid-range.

Durant holds four-scoring titles, which is the most after Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. Though people may criticize him for forming superteams, there is no doubt regarding his skills and ability as a player. KD can give you a 25+ points performance on a nightly basis.

In what many believe, Durant has already dethroned LeBron James as the best player in the world. Despite all obstacles this season, KD has managed to keep his team afloat for the playoffs. Hadn’t it been for his MCL sprain, the Nets superstar was staring at a potential second regular-season MVP.

Thus KD has all the right to exhibit his confidence, recently stating that he would be the first choice if James and MJ were picking teams.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James would tussle to have Kevin Durant on their squads.

In his fourteen-season career in the league, KD has averaged 27.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.1 BPG. The twelve-time All-Star has shot close to 50% from the field in his career and 88.4% from the FT line. Standing at seven-feet tall, Durant’s ability to score the ball is one of a kind.

While none had expected KD to be the same post his Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals, the superstar has looked nothing short of his former self. Durant is aware of what he brings to the table if his recent statements are any indication.

“I put it like this. If let’s say Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick and we were playing a five-on-five game, they’re picking me.”

While many may feel KD is being too proud with his above statement, there is hardly any argument that can be made against what he said. Over the years, both MJ and James have expressed their appreciation for KD, calling him one of the greatest.

Though it’s a hypothetical situation, it will be interesting to see who would be the first one to pitch for Durant.