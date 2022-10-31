“Michael Jordan at 40 Practiced Every Single Day”: Clippers’ HC Explained How Kobe Bryant and Bulls Legends Outworked All Others

Michael Jordan has set the bar so high that players falter even at the thought of competing against him. In the league’s history, only a few players can possibly compete with MJ’s work ethic. But none comes as close as Kobe Bryant. And Clippers’ head coach attests to this statement.

Tyronn Lue, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, played for 11 seasons in the NBA. He was fortunate enough to face Michael Jordan and play alongside Bean. A 2-time NBA champion, Lue has recently explained just how hard these two legends worked.

While on the Old Man & The Three podcast, Ty was discussing work ethic with JJ Redick. He claimed that no one quite worked as hard as MJ or Kobe.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were absolute beasts

Lue during the podcast began to discuss playing alongside Kobe Bryant for three seasons. Mamba was only 19 when Lue started his career. He went on to win two championships alongside Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal.

During the conversation, Ty began discussing how a young Kobe was different than everybody. He talked of the quality that made him and Michael Jordan unique, that separated them from all other players.

Lue: “Just seeing Kobe and the work he put in every single day. You know, he was 19-20 years old when I was on the team. And just having a routine and coming in at 7 o’clock in the morning before everybody got there. Get his lift in, get his workout in and then come in and be full speed in practice.” He continued: “Michael Jordan at 40 practiced every single day. Doug Collins had to, you know, try to kick him off the floor, he wouldn’t leave.”

Ty Lue’s praise comes from facts

What Ty Lue is saying is not far-fetched or new. The NBA community has always talked of MJ and Bryant as players who set benchmarks in hard work.

They backed their competitiveness, their fierceness, with innumerable hours of practice. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant showed the world what it meant to be obsessed.

They were so taken by winning, by perfection, that they had no choice but to give it their all. For them, the thought came first. The idea they could be great. Once that idea took root, Mamba and MJ carefully crafted a plan that involved every single second of their day.

Every moment held meaning. Even when they went out drinking or when they went for dinners or when they were in practice. It was the same for the Lakers and Bulls legends.

