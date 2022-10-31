Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Jazz? Grizzlies star's availability update for Monday's game

Oct 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has immediately established his plans for the season. He wants to dominate the league and the rival teams will have to find a way to stop him or face the consequences.

Morant has begun the season with 32.6 points per game. He is shooting 52% from the field goal on 10.8 of 20.4 shots per game. Morant also seems to have improved his three-point shooting this season. While he made only 1.5 threes per game last season, he is currently averaging a decent 2.6 threes per game on 56.5% shooting.

Will Ja Morant face the Utah Jazz on Monday?

Ja Morant remained inactive during the Grizzlies’ last game. As per the team’s official injury report, he was down with a non-covid related illness. Memphis lost the game to Utah Jazz in one of the closest games of the season.

The 1-point loss will be a motivating factor for the Grizzlies in the next game. However, the question still remains, will Ja finally make an appearance?

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies fans, it is unlikely that Ja will play come Monday. He has been listed as questionable for the same reason as earlier. The illness will keep Morant from playing in Utah.

With Morant out, Memphis will need a way to win. Utah has looked strong with 7 games completed. They have already registered 5 wins and may very well take their 6th one on Monday. That is unless the Grizzlies can play the way they did when Morant was out last season.

