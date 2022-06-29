“Michael Jordan bet $100,000 on a game of rock-paper-scissors”: When the Bulls legend put a small piece of his $2.1 billion fortune at stake in a game of chance

Michael Jordan will never back down from anyone. He’s competitive to the point where he’ll even bet money on games of chance in which he has no control over the outcome.

Jordan would take anything anyone said, even if it was just a comment made in passing, and use it as motivation. By now, memes of his ‘And I took it personally’ quote from the Last Dance are viral enough to help you understand how absurdly competitive he was.

After all, to be such a dominant player, you need to have the character that goes along with it. Jordan dominated opponents on the court and in their minds.

Jordan’s competitiveness also meant that he would regularly make bets with anyone. The bets could be on his golfing skills, his basketball skills, or even sometimes, the most random things.

Michael Jordan bet $100,000 on rock-papers-scissors

Jordan used to make bets with Scottie Pippen on the races the Bulls entertainment staff would have on the Jumbotron. He bet with random fans over hitting the green during golf matches.

For Jordan, it wasn’t about the money either. He genuinely enjoyed the thrill of making bets with people. For example, he was very hesitant on using his name to make money.

He supposedly rejected $100 million for two hours of work while using his name and likeness. That proves just how obsessed Jordan was with beating other people.

His former teammate Jay Williams once described the time when Jordan threw down $100,000 for a game of rock paper scissors.

“Think about gambling to the next degree. Rock, paper, scissors — you bet $20,000 all day long. Why wouldn’t you? You get bored,” Williams explained.