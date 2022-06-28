Basketball

Michael Jordan’s 16.67% is the worst ever in a 3 point shooting contest

Michael Jordan’s 16.67% is the worst ever in a 3 point shooting contest
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Schumacher has lost his edge since he became a dad"– When Eddie Jordan had worst F1 take towards Michael Schumacher in history of sport
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan’s 16.67% is the worst ever in a 3 point shooting contest
Michael Jordan’s 16.67% is the worst ever in a 3 point shooting contest

Michael Jordan’s game was so mid-range dependent that the only time he was in the…