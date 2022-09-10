“Michael Jordan talking about Tom Brady, greatest talking about greatest”: Skip Bayless destroys billionaire LeBron James ahead of Bucs vs. Cowboys week 1 NFL game

Skip Bayless is a notorious fan of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, usually pushing his agendas to confirm their GOAT status.

Once again, Skip Bayless has made another tweet about his two GOATs in their own sports of football and basketball. This weekend is the start of a new NFL season in which the Sunday Night Football matchup is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys both had their season cut short unexpectedly by an upset in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cowboys in Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams also upset the Buccaneers.

This Sunday they will meet each other to kick off their season. In preparation for this, the NFL made an advertisement to promote the game. They got Michael Jordan to promote Tampa Bay and Tom Brady for their new season.

Michael Jordan x Tom Brady SNF promo 🐐pic.twitter.com/liFSrgkFo4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Seeing this as an opportunity to diss LeBron James and promote his agenda, Bayless tweeted about the advertisement.

LeBron James still somehow finds his way into a tweet that has nothing to do with him and everything about Tom Brady and Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater due to his case for GOAT that is slowly coming in comparison with Michael Jordan. No one knows if this is the true reason but it is the only one that can be deduced.

Bayless has a history of making false claims such as LeBron is not clutch, not a great late game finisher, and etc. Thus, it is hard to give Skip any credibility when it comes to any topic near LeBron James.

Skip’s tweet also somehow found its way to LeBron’s name when he wasn’t in the advertisement or in any way, shape, or form related to the topic.

GOAT ALERT: NBC got the perfect man to promote Sunday night’s Brady at Cowboys … MICHAEL JORDAN. Great job, NBC. Greatest talking about Greatest. Clutchest on clutchest. All-time great commercial. (no lebron in sight.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 9, 2022

Many fans of both football and basketball thought this comment to be cringe as Skip is always riding on the coattails of LeBron. However, the Sunday Night Football game should be a great start to the season.

