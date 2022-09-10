“Michael Jordan would jump first and decide in the air”: 7-foot Hakeem Olajuwon’s candid confessions on Bulls legend

Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon reveals what made Michael Jordan one of the greatest of all time.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan were part of the same 1984 draft class, selected as the 1st and 3rd pick, respectively. The two multiple-time champions had several battles on the hardwood, with The Dream edging His Airness with a 13-10 record.

Nonetheless, Olajuwon was at the pinnacle of his career during MJ’s baseball sabbatical. At the time, the Rockets won back-to-back championships, with the seven-foot center being Finals MVP each time. The Dream’s 1993-94 season is considered one of the greatest individual seasons.

During his era, Olajuwon was one of the few big men who possessed a skill-set and were dominant at the same time too. However, the Rockets MVP did have his struggles while playing against Air Jordan, who, despite a 6ft 6′ frame, didn’t hesitate to play in the paint.

Also read: Bulls GM Rod Thorne believed Hakeem Olajuwon over Michael Jordan was a no-brainer in 1984

While MJ’s mid-range game was unquestionable, his game in the paint impressed Olajuwon the most, addressing the Bulls guard as a genius.

Hakeem Olajuwon narrates his experience of facing Michael Jordan.

There is no doubt that MJ was a once-in-a-lifetime attraction, finding unfathomable success during his NBA career. The Bulls guard became a national treasure, putting the NBA on a global map. The six-time champion possessed an aura that had opponents beat with his mere presence.

Anyone witness to the Jordan era will concur with all the above. Part of the same draft class as the Bulls superstar, Olajuwon shared his experience of facing MJ and what made him so great.

“Michael was a genius on the low block. He really did jump first and decide in the air,” said The Dream.

“Whenever we played the Bulls, we’d double and triple team MJ in the post as soon as he put the ball on the floor.”

Via: The Players’ Tribune

A ten-time scoring champion, there was literally nothing that Jordan couldn’t do. The Bulls MVP’s assassin mentality and competitive zeal to succeed remained unmatched.

While Olajuwon was all praise for Jordan, it was a mutual admiration society. At the time, reports had suggested that the Bulls guard feared going up against the seven-foot Rockets center.

Also read: 7’0 Hakeem Olajuwon won everything the season after Michael Jordan retired, revealing slight favoritism from the NBA