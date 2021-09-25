“Michael Jordan blocked Hakeem Olajuwon 3 times in the same game”: How the former Bulls DPOY locked up the Rockets legend in 1991

Michael Jordan once had 3 blocks solely on Hakeem Olajuwon during a Chicago Bulls- Houston Rockets game from 1991.

Michael Jordan cemented his legacy as the scorer the league has ever seen the moment he retired from the NBA for good. His 10 scoring titles and absurd offensive performances in both the regular season and Playoffs speak for themselves. His defense however, is something he was equally good at and is criminally underrated in that department.

Michael Jordan averaged an incredible 2.3 steals per game for his career along with nearly a block a game to go along with that. His quick first step and defensive instincts were his two greatest allies on that end of the floor as it resulted in him even being able to snag a Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988.

Also read: “Michael Jordan really scored 42 points on Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: How the Bulls MVP picked apart the Lakers defense in a close loss to the defending champs

Though 1988 was perhaps his defensive peak, he didn’t lose all too much steam going into the 90s and this is evident from his masterpiece against Hakeem Olajuwon.

Michael Jordan goes at Hakeem Olajuwon on the defensive end of the floor.

For whatever reason, Michael Jordan felt as though March 25th, 1991 would be the day he would absolutely humiliate the man who went ahead of him in the 1984 NBA Draft. Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets would win this game 100-90 but not without ‘The Dream’ having a painful night against MJ.

The game saw Michael Jordan block Hakeem not twice but three times in the 37 minutes he was on the floor. He did so in the paint and near the free throw line too, showing off his quickness as he moved from the perimeter to hunt Olajuwon down. He also stole the ball from him once and got him into foul trouble by drawing three fouls on him.

Also read: “Wilt Chamberlain s*xually assaulted me”: Actress, Cassandra Peterson, opens up about the Lakers legend forcing himself on her by grabbing her neck

Hakeem Olajuwon scored merely 13 points this game as compared to Jordan who had an off night, scoring just 34 points in the 10-point loss to the Rockets.