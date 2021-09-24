“Wilt Chamberlain s*xually assaulted me”: Actress, Cassandra Peterson, opens up about the Lakers legend forcing himself on her by grabbing her neck

Cassandra Peterson wrote in her memoir that Wilt Chamberlain had s*xually assaulted her and forced her to perform oral s*x on him.

It’s no secret that Wilt Chamberlain was fond of the ladies back when he was an active NBA player and frankly, well before and after his days in the league. In an interview with Howard Stern, Wilt revealed that he had first lost his virginity, not at the age of 5, but just before turning five years old.

Now, it isn’t our place to question the validity of such an absurd statement but it is quite nearly impossible for a 5-year-old to participate in s*xual activities. Another outrageous claim Wilt Chamberlain made very casually was that he had slept with over 20,000 women in his life and yet, there is no public record of him fathering any children.

The 2x NBA champion has now been accused of s*xually assaulting a woman, leading this woman to ponder over how many more women did Wilt Chamberlain force himself onto.

Wilt Chamberlain is being accused of s*xually assaulted Cassandra Peterson.

Cassandra Peterson has revealed in her most recent memoir that she had been forced into performing oral s*x on Wilt Chamberlain by the Lakers legend himself.

“Why didn’t I try to scream, fight back, or get away? When a seven foot one, 300 pound man has his hand wrapped around your neck, there’s really not a lot you can do. Should I have reported him to the police? Are you kidding? What chance do you think a former showgirl/ out-of-work actress would have against a sports superstar?”

“I just kept it quiet and didn’t say anything for my whole life. The sad thing was, he was my friend. He was my friend for so many years who made it even feel worse and creepier and like, I was an idiot.”

“I mean, I almost had myself convinced that I was a very bad person for letting that happen. Then when the whole ‘Me Too’ movement, I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute, I didn’t do anything wrong. You did something. You did something very wrong.’” wrote Peterson about Wilt Chamberlain.