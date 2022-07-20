Billionaire Michael Jordan once got even richer by $8.9 million thanks a to a grocery store

Michael Jordan was the first athlete to ever amass $1 Billion in earnings.

His Airness was minting money before the age of giant contracts. Jordan became the face of basketball and fashion as he attained global superstardom.

On and off the court, Michael Jordan’s name translated to success. Jordan went on to win 6 NBA Championships including two three-peats with his Chicago Bulls.

Also read: 6’6″ Michael Jordan and 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat

MJ saw no challengers to his likeness during his time in the league. Even now, the search for the “Next Jordan” haunts NBA scouts the world alike.

It seems that the man who “takes it personally” hates people using his likeness outside the court too. Michael Jordan’s worldwide status as a superstar has often been commercially exploited by players in the market.

A grocery store chain called Finer Foods too got into trouble with the GOAT. They used Michael Jordan’s image in a marketing campaign offering a $2 coupon above a photo of a sizzling stake. Finer Foods also used a text which read “Michael Jordan…You are a cut above”.

They ended up adding a cut to MJ’s billion-dollar enterprise.

What ensued between Michael Jordan and Finer Foods?

Michael Jordan’s lawyers hit Finer Foods with a civil suit. Finer Foods was ordered to pay $8.9 million in compensation for the use of MJ’s persona.

While Finer Foods estimated the violation to be around $128,000 only. However, MJ’s team presented a better case with Michael Jordan’s worth being the central point of their arguments.

In suits regarding misuse of commercial rights, the value associated with the person is key to the determination of the value of the suit.

$8.9 million is what the jurors deemed the infringement to be worth. Jokingly, even the jurors remarked at this being a thank you for what he did for Chicago.

Even the law bends for Black Jesus it seems. Michael Jordan is the epitome of greatness in the city of Chicago and this could just be karma’s way to give back to Jordan what he gave the city.

Also read: Michael Jordan faced an outrageous $832 million lawsuit from his lookalike!