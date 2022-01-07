“Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other, while LeBron James dominated an era of his little bros”: Al Harrington gives his take on the GOAT debate

Former NBA player Al Harrington believes Michael Jordan played in a more competitive era than LeBron James.

One of America’s top barbershop conversations is the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The two basketball icons dominated the hardwood during their respective eras, with James still playing some of his best basketball in year 19th.

Though the GOAT debate is an endless topic, NBA fans and players constantly bring up events and statistics to make their cases stronger. During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Al Harrington made an interesting observation about the GOAT debate between MJ and James.

According to Harrington, Jordan played in an era where his peers were much more competitive and aggressive. On the other hand, James played in the era of his little bros. Harrington felt that the league today was not as cut-throat and vying, unlike when MJ played.

During the podcast, Harrington addressed how James never really shared an intense rivalry with any of his peers or teams, which was not the case during Jordan’s era.

Al Harrington brings a new angle in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate.

Having played against both the NBA legends, Harrington is one of the few players who could differentiate between them. The 41-year old felt that the players today have lost the excessive competitive zeal present during the dynasty years of the Bulls.

When it comes to the GOAT debate, the usual criteria of comparisons are MVP awards, championships, and various other individual accolades. However, Harrington brought in a new angle, talking about the nature of competitiveness amongst the respective peers of MJ and James.

“Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other,” Harrington said. “They did not f— with each other, was no homeboys in the offseason, was no, ‘Let’s go to the clubs in the summer.’ It was none of that. When they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated an era of his little bros. They all his little bros, everybody. Who he had it with? Who? What star has LeBron had it with? What team has LeBron had it with?”

“Lebron has dominated an era of his lil bros”🤭 🆕 Episode is 🆙

As pointed out during the podcast, James did have his share of battles with the Celtics as a young Cavaliers. However, the four-time champion didn’t have the ammunition to defeat the Big 3 at the TD Garden.

The league is much more evolved and corporatized today than it ever was. At the same time, players of today want to use their stardom for various social justice and noble causes.