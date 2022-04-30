“If anyone tells me LeBron James is as good as Michael Jordan, I’ll slap the h*ll of them!”: When Charles Barkley gave his clear opinion on the GOAT Debate

NBA Legend Charles Barkley gives his two cents on the GOAT Debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in his unique way

Greatest of All-Time is a very subjective topic. For each person, there could be several factors that decide who their GOAT is. For the sport of basketball, there are several candidates which can fit the bill of GOAT. However, in current times, two of the most popular names that feature on almost everyone’s list are Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Both these names need literally no introduction. Michael Jordan is probably one of the biggest game-changers in the history of the NBA. He revolutionized the sport globally and made basketball a sport that was watched all over the world. Apart from his influence, Jordan was an incredible player. He’s one of the best ever to ever step foot on a basketball court.

On the other hand, LeBron James is the most influential player of this millennia. The King got into the NBA straight from high school and was dominating the league even in his 19th year. Once Charles Barkley gave his opinion on the GOAT debate as well.

“LeBron James is amazing but Michael Jordan…”: Charles Barkley

The NBA legend turned TNT Analyst is one of the key voices on Inside the NBA. His pairing with Shaquille O’Neal revived the show, and keeps it fun for the viewers. Once, Charles Barkley was fed up of people putting LeBron James over Michael Jordan, and he spoke up about the same.

“I’m just going to say this. Any media person that I see in person for the rest of my life who tryna tell me LeBron James is as good as Michael Jordan, I’m just gonna slap the h*ll out of them, right on the spot… I’ll take my chances with the judicial system.”

Despite being one of the best to ever play, LeBron James hasn’t gotten to Michael Jordan’s level yet. James may have the record books support him and his longevity, but Jordan’s killer instinct would always give him the edge over ‘The King’.