“Michael Jordan conquered Mt. Mutombo!”: When The Bulls legend took up Dikembe Mutombo on his challenge and finally dunked on him

Dikembe Mutombo once taunted Michael Jordan claiming he has never dunked on him. Unfortunately for Mutombo, he would soon regret it!

If there is one thing MJ cannot stand it is when he feels he has been disrespected. This is especially the case when it comes to the game of basketball.

The six-time Champion is notoriously remembered for his dominance on the court and his love for competition. His competitive nature was so strong that he would look at any hindrance as a challenge.

Whether that hindrance was other players, teams, the media so on and so forth, Michael Jordan took up the challenge. More often than not things would get ‘personal’!

There were few who were saved from MJ’s wrath, especially once he took things to heart. This was also the case for a certain ‘finger wagging’ mountain of a center.

Michael Jordan dunked on Dikembe Mutombo and even subjected the center to his infamous finger wag

During the 1997 NBA All-Star game, Atlanta Hawks center Dikembe Mutombo taunted Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The Congolese basketballer stated that MJ had never dunked on him in-game.

To add fuel to the fire, Dikembe would continue to goad Jordan, suggesting that even if he tried, he would only be blocked like many who had attempted to do so before.

Fast forward to the ’97 Eastern Conference Semifinals and Mutombo’s worst nightmare came through. In Game 5, Air Jordan received a pass from Luc Longley on the sideline, drove to the basket, and dunked on Dikembe. He even mocked the giant with his signature finger wag!

Jordan taught a lesson to Mutombo and the rest of the NBA that day. Never ever challenge The GOAT, and if you do, you’ll have to wait in line, because he will get to you and he will prove you wrong.