“We’ve never seen a physical physique like LeBron James, but Michael Jordan was deadly”: When James Worthy selected the Bulls superstar over The King as his pick for the GOAT debate

Back in 2020, James Worthy had a tough time making his pick for the GOAT debate. The Lakers legend went on to select Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players majorly dominate this endless conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Both these superstars are proven winners. With 32 All-Star appearances, 28 All-NBA selections, 15 All-Defensive selections, 9 MVPs, 10 championships, and 10 Finals MVPs shared between the two, it is pretty challenging to term one player better than the other.

Despite it being a tough task, LAL legend James Worthy was able to select between the two. A few years back, Big Game James, unsurprisingly, picked “His Airness”.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the league today that has the tenacity that Michael Jordan had”: James Worthy

Worthy is one of the very few players who knows what it is like playing alongside as well as against MJ. Back in 2020, during an appearance on Danny Green’s podcast “Inside the Green Room”, the Hall-Of-Famer reasoned why he selected “his boy”:

“If I had to make my choice, I’m going with MJ because I played with him. I know he’s deadly, and I don’t think there’s anybody in the league today that has the tenacity that he had. Michael’s not nice. I don’t know man, I love LeBron. I’m going to have to go with my boy, cuz he chose me.”

Despite picking MJ, Worthy gave LeBron his due. Appreciating The King for his physicality, Worthy showered LBJ with a lot of love:

“It’s tough man, I’m winning with either one. We’ve never seen a physical physique like LeBron James. LeBron James had it since he came into the league, I mean he could go play middle linebacker or tight end for the Dallas Cowboys right now.”



