“Michael Jordan couldn’t guard me either”: When Gary Payton let it be known ‘His Airness’ could clamp him up during their heyday

Gary Payton said he wouldn’t respect Michael Jordan if he didn’t talk trash to him in the ‘Last Dance’ and also stated Jordan couldn’t guard him.

Michael Jordan made a plethora of adversaries during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls. His Bulls in the 1990s singlehandedly made sure several legends of the NBA did not win a single championship throughout their careers, with the likes of Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, and Reggie Miller all retiring ring-less.

Gary Payton would’ve been one such player as Jordan and the Bulls beat his Seattle Supersonics in 6 games in the 1996 NBA Finals. However, he did win his first and only championship with the 2006 Miami Heat, a team that consisted of many NBA greats past their prime like Alonzo Mourning and Jason Williams.

His best chance to win a ring as the head honcho of a team came during that 1996 season. His Sonics had the unfortunate timing of peaking while Michael Jordan and the Bulls peaked as they posted a 72-10 record in the regular season.

Gary Payton on how Michael Jordan couldn’t guard him.

Chicago went up 3-0 against the Supersonics during the ‘96 Finals and were looking for their first sweep on that stage. However, a big factor in that happening was the fact that Gary Payton was suffering with a calf injury and so could not guard Michael Jordan.

Payton, having been the DPOY that season, knew that he had nothing to lose when they went down 0-3 and urged HC, George Karl, into letting him guard Michael. Karl obliged and the Sonics won both Games 4 and 5. They would lose Game 6 despite MJ going 5-19 from the field.

During an interview with Bill Simmons, GP talked about how he appreciated Michael Jordan for talking trash to him on his ‘Last Dance’ docuseries as he wouldn’t respect him if he didn’t.

He would end the clip by saying how MJ couldn’t guard him just as how he couldn’t guard him, for the most part.