“There is no debate between Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain”: Earl Monroe firmly believes ‘Big Dipper’ is well ahead of Bulls legend in ‘GOAT’ debate

Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe states that Wilt Chamberlain is a greater and better player than Michael Jordan and thus has him higher all-time.

The ongoing discourse on whether or not LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan in all-time rankings is one that caught a whole lot more traction following the former’s 4th championship and Finals MVP acquisition two years ago. However, there are some that believe Jordan isn’t the greatest of all time and that it isn’t LeBron either.

of course, disregarding legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ad Wilt Chamberlain is something many aren’t able to do and for good reason. Julius Erving’s all-time starting 5 consists of players who all played well before he even entered the league; guys like Wilt, Russell, and Oscar.

Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe is one such legend who believes guys from the 90s and onwards don’t hold a candle to prior players such as ‘The Big Dipper’ and Bill Russell.

Monroe played in the NBA for 13 years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame while also being named to both the50th and 75th Anniversary teams. He played in the same era as Wilt and so putting Michael Jordan up next to him is indeed a daunting task.

Earl Monroe on Michael Jordan v Wilt Chamberlain.

The official website for the NBA says that Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time, by acclamation. Yet, there are a few players who still believe he isn’t the ‘GOAT’. Knicks legend, Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe believes Wilt Chamberlain meant more for the game than MJ.

One anecdote that was shared in the clip was the time both Wilt and Jordan got into it at the NBA’s 50th Anniversary event about who was greater between the two. Even a quarter of a century after retiring from the game of basketball, Chamberlain was as competitive as ever.

The one knock on Wilt Chamberlain’s ‘GOAT’ candidacy is the fact that he had merely two titles to show for in a league that had nearly a 3rd of the teams that are present in the NBA today. Instead, Bill Russell won 9 more championships than him and bested him year in and year out in the Playoffs.