“Michael Jordan Could’ve Made More Than $500,000”: Jasmine Jordan On The Revised NIL Regulations

Michael Jordan changed the basketball sneaker game forever when his signature ‘Air Jordan 1’ was released during his rookie season in 1984. Jordan initially didn’t even want to attend the meeting with Nike. He had his mind fixated on negotiating a deal with Adidas.

At the time, Nike was known more for producing shoes for track-and-field athletes, not basketball players. This is why MJ leaned more towards other brands. However, after much convincing from his parents, Deloris and James, ‘His Airness’ took up the meeting with Nike.

Jordan’s agent, David Falk, make it very clear from the get-go to Nike executives that he wanted his client to have his own signature shoe. He would even come with the name ‘Air Jordan’. Eventually, both parties would come to an agreement as Michael was set to $500,000 a year over a 5-year period.

Jasmine Jordan on her father earning more if he played today

Jasmine Jordan has carved out a path for herself at her father’s ‘Jordan Brand’ and has done quite an excellent job in her department. She’s currently a field representative for women’s sports marketing for the brand and was recently asked about the new NIL rules.

“Maybe that first Nike deal wouldn’t have been as low as it was. Looking at his Funko Pop collectibles or the fact that people still wear his UNC jersey, to reap the benefits from it today, we’re talking making trillions at this point,” said Jasmine about her father’s potential earning.

Essentially, collegiate level athletes were never allowed to earn money on the basis of their name, image, or likeness. Universities recruiting players would try to lure players through incentives and money under the table due to players in college not being able to earn for themselves using their new found fame and success.

However, recent ease of rules and regulations from NCAA’s side has allowed players at the collegiate level to have NIL. This is why players such as Bronny James, Arch Manning, and Mikey Williams will be able to keep their endorsements and NIL deals even when they start playing their respective sports in college.

