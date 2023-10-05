“Michael Jordan Definitely Took This Personally”: Bulls’ Theme Bottle Service in a Bar Shows MJ Hyped Up in a Viral Video

Michael Jordan was recently spotted having the time of his life at a bar’s themed bottle service. Jordan, who for years was introduced at the United Center, along with his Chicago Bulls teammates, with the song “Sirius” from the band The Alan Pearsons Project, was paid a tribute by a bar’s bottle service recently. His presence meant that the house ended up playing the song as Jordan seemingly waited for his order, as can be seen in a now viral tweet by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Easily the greatest player in the Bulls’ history, Jordan is still a massively popular figure and is revered by fans across the NBA. The bar’s decision to play the Bulls’ theme song resulted in a delightful response from MJ himself. Jordan could not help but be hyped as other people in the bar seemingly stood up to pay homage to his greatness.

Jordan paid Chicago Bulls-themed tribute during his visit to a bar

Michael Jordan was uniquely felicitated by the bar that he visited. As he waited for a Bulls-themed bottle service, Sirius was audible in the background and led to a joyful response from the entire crowd.

Jordan could not help but beam ear-to-ear, as he looked on along with the crowd. Others responded by hyping up the song on their feet, as MJ continued to engage with the people around him. Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto seemed to cheer him on as well.

Schultz hilariously joked that Jordan took the Bulls’ themed tribute personally:

“Michael Jordan definitely took this personally! ”

Arguably the greatest player of all time, let alone for the Chicago Bulls, MJ is still highly relevant in the basketball world and continues to make his mark outside the court. His recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets meant that he is now part of the iconic Forbes 400 list.

The sale, which helped him earn a large chunk of the $3 billion received in payments, meant that his net worth is only going to increase in the coming time. MJ, now 60 years old, has all the money, time, and the right to enjoy his retirement, something that he is seemingly already doing.

Despite having played for the Bulls now almost 25 years ago, he continues to be revered all across the globe and still gets random tributes from the public. Jordan seemed especially delighted and touched with the bar’s decision to play the iconic Bulls’ theme song, and could not help but enjoy his visit.

Michael Jordan had a habit of taking things personally

While Schultz claimed that Jordan took the tribute personally, that is unfortunately more a matter of habit for MJ. Ever the winner, it does not take a lot to get Jordan going, as was evident from his The Last Dance documentary.

Ranging from his comments in response to Jerry Krause’s claim that organizations win championships, to MJ calling Karl Malone overrated after he was snubbed for the 1997 NBA MVP, MJ has taken random comments and incidents personally innumerable times in the past to fuel his desire to win everything under the sun.

As a matter of fact, MJ’s sometimes maniacal determination to hit back after taking things personally has become a bit of a meme in recent years. That appears to be the reason why Jordan Schultz also joked that MJ took the tribute personally.