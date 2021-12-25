Basketball

“Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba achieved something that Jordan, Malone, and Ewing did in 1997”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 3 stars scored 35+ points on the same day, while all being 31+ years of age

“Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba achieved something that Jordan, Malone, and Ewing did in 1997”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 3 stars scored 35+ points on the same day, while all being 31+ years of age
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"He really deserves it"– Max Verstappen thinks Fernando Alonso should be at top of the grid
Next Article
HP vs TN Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy final?
NBA Latest Post
"I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry": Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself
“I wear number 30 to pay homage to my dad, Dell Curry”: Stephen Curry reveals the reason behind choosing number 30 for himself

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reveals the reason why he wears jersey number 30. The former…