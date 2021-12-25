“Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba achieved something that Jordan, Malone, and Ewing did in 1997”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 3 stars scored 35+ points on the same day, while all being 31+ years of age

On Thursday night, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba Walker were only the 2nd trio of superstars to score 35+ points, being 31+ years of age, since 1997.

This season, several superstars in the league have been proving that age is just a number. LeBron James, playing his 19th NBA season at almost 37 years of age, can’t seem to be stopped. At age 33, Stephen Curry just managed to surpass Ray Allen’s all-time 3PT record and seems to be in a hurry to reach the 3,000 3PTM mark. And 31-year-old Kemba Walker has been outright sensational for the Knicks over the past few games, igniting their offense.

All 3 of these superstars achieved an incredible feat on Thursday night. Bron scored 36 points in the loss to the Spurs, Curry scored 46 points in the Warriors win, and Walkers dropped 44 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Wizards. The last time a trio of 31-year-old scored 35+ points on the same day? Back in 1997.

24 years back, 34-year-old Michael Jordan dropped 38 points in the Bulls win over the Pacers. 35-year-old Patrick Ewing recorded 39 points for the Knicks. And 34-year-old Karl Malone dropped 41 points for the Utah Jazz.

Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, and LeBron James all scored at least 35 points on Thursday. All are at least 31 years old. The last time three players, age 31 or older, scored 35 points on the same day? March 7, 1997, when Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, and Michael Jordan did so. pic.twitter.com/EBroBHmlmP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2021

NBA Twiter reacts as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba Walker achieve a feat no trio has done since 1997

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While a few fans approached greatness, there were a few who called out ESPN for finding a “too specific” stat.

🚨🚨🚨Bad stat alert. MJ, Malone, and Ewing were all born within a year of one another and were all 34 or 35. Lebron is 5 years older than Kemba. You lowered the age to 31 to post malarkey. Any relationship between these stats is made up out of whole cloth. — TeN (@N_200_zz) December 24, 2021

What an ESPN stat — Giannis/Jokic is the best rn (@EnterNa92175530) December 24, 2021

Players change. Game remains https://t.co/qWMa4I7fOQ — Cooper Carillo (@Cooperson8) December 25, 2021

