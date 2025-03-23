Carmelo Anthony Confessed Son Kiyan’s Comp is Paul George, Predicts He’d Grow to Be a 6ft 8″ Point Guard

Kiyan Anthony has a while before he hears his name called at the NBA Draft, but the high school sensation has already cemented himself as a rising star. Following in his father’s footsteps, he’s headed to Syracuse after school and is expected to be a star at the next level. His father, Carmelo Anthony believes the same as well.

Melo recently opened up about his son’s professional future and NBA comparison. After pondering on the question for a bit, the 10-time All-Star named Paul George as his son’s best pro comp but did acknowledge that Kiyan plays more like a guard. Kiyan stands at 6-foot-5 right now, but Melo hopes he’ll eventually crack 6-foot-8.

Melo also mentioned Tyrese Haliburton and Penny Hardaway as possible archetypes for Kiyan. “He’s Penny with a great jump shot. That would be my comp,” Anthony said, throwing in Shaun Livingston’s name as well.

Carmelo admitted that he couldn’t name himself as Kiyan’s NBA comp, despite the 17-year-old attaining most of his basketball experiences through his father. Instead, he focused on multi-faceted wings and intelligent point guards as the mold for Kiyan, especially considering his instincts on the court.

“With Kiyan, like I see the IQ is there. And I think that’s just genetics,” Melo continued. “But also, being around the game at a young age, seeing the game differently, understanding how I watch the game, being there, you know.”

Kiyan has yet to even play at the collegiate level, but it’s clear Carmelo has great expectations for his son, who has been putting in the work from a very young age.

Kiyan Anthony has shared his love for Paul George on several occasions

Kiyan Anthony has long said that Paul George is his favorite NBA player, even calling him the GOAT, a fact that Carmelo joked that he is tired of hearing. So it’s no surprise that the up-and-coming guard has modeled his game after the nine-time All-Star. If he’s able to grow a couple more inches, Kiyan could be directly compared to George in a few years.

While his affinity for PG13 is no secret, Kiyan also shared some other players that he’s a fan of while talking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “I like Paul George. I like Anthony Edwards. I like Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, everybody I feel like I could replicate my game after,” Kiyan said.

Kiyan has big aspirations for himself, hoping to eventually reach the level of several notable All-Stars throughout the league. Considering his prominent work ethic and the fact that he has help from one of the game’s legends in Carmelo, reaching professional greatness is a real possibility for Kiyan.