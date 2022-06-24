“Michael Jordan did exactly what he said he’d do!”: When Shaquille O’Neal recounted Bulls legend’s RUTHLESS moment against him

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had perhaps the best trash talking moment of all time against Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player of all time for a reason, isn’t he?

Over the course of his career, the man was almost consistently great. He was fearless of the moment, rather it almost seemed like he hungered for it. Heck, that’s probably why he’s famously 6-0 in the NBA Finals.

With all that confidence and all of his achievements though, there must also come some serious trash talk. And as you may know already, that is widely known as perhaps his strongest suit.

In picking a moment, we found ourselves outnumbered by thousands, perhaps even millions of iconic moments from his career in the NBA. But, after some serious hard work, we were finally able to select one that we want to bring to you, the most out of all of them today. And, that is precisely what we’re here to do right now.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

When Michael Jordan showed Shaquille O’Neal exactly how it was done during an NBA game

Now, over the course of his career, Shaquille O’Neal had quite some moments of his own. But, even at his best, he wasn’t quite Michael Jordan.

Don’t believe us? Well, at one time, Shaq made an appearance on the Dan Patrick show, during which he mentioned one time Michael Jordan chose to trash talk with him during a game. And well, let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear what the Diesel had to say on the matter.

“I’m coming down. I’m going to dribble it between my legs twice. I’m going to pump fake, and then I’m going to shoot a jumper. And then I’m going to look at you. And that’s exactly what he did.”

Jesus Christ, that was ruthless!

That was Michael Jordan.

