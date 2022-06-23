“I’m happy to see Klay Thompson be more like Magic Johnson to me!”: Dad, Mychal Thompson speaks on $55 million man acting more like legend and Kobe Bryant as veteran

Former NBA Player, and Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson releases his verdict on his son being a vet to the younger Warriors

He may not have quite been the Klay Thompson of old during the run for his 4th NBA title. But, for a man who had only been able to play half a season, after having both his Achilles and ACL severely injured, he did a pretty darn good job.

Admittedly, his offense was more than a bit shaky, unpredictable more than anything else. However, his effort and quality on the defensive end were consistently spectacular and was a big, big reason behind why the Warriors won it all.

But, of course, this isn’t his only job on the team.

Given that the man is 32 years old now, he is one of the older members on the roster and Is responsible to take care of his younger teammates, like an older brother of sorts. And given his character, it would come as no surprise to us for him to be exquisite at it.

Recently, Klay Thompson’s father, former NBA player, Mychal Thompson made an appearance on 95.7 The Game radio show.

Why is this relevant? Well, because he was asked about his feelings on Klay fulfilling his veteran duties. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to read what he had to say.

Mychal Thompson admits it brings him immense joy to see his son uphold his veteran duties to the rest of the Warriors

In case you may not be aware, Mychal Thompson, much like his son, was also an NBA player. However, the man wasn’t much of a shooter, instead relying on his offense and defense around the rim to be of value to the Lakers.

Playstyle aside, since the man had his experience in the league, he is very likely to know exactly what veteran duties an older NBA player has to complete. And well, speaking to it on the Radio Show, here is what Mr. Thompson had to say.

Take a look at the tweets below.

Mychal Thompson loves seeing Klay Thompson be a vet for young Warriors like Moody/Wiseman/Poole/JK: “That’s real manly. Klay’s being a real man about that. It’s great to see.” (via @MorningRoast957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 23, 2022

Mychal Thompson added that Klay used to get tips from Kobe Bryant, Clyde Drexler, Rasheed Wallace and Magic Johnson growing up “To see him give that back to a young guy like Moses Moody or James Wiseman makes me feel good, makes me feel proud.” (via @MorningRoast957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 23, 2022

Now, we aren’t quite sure how being a good vet quite factors into being a man. But then again, we were never in the NBA ourselves.

Frankly, as fans, we’re just happy to continue receiving hilarious clips of the man making rookies tag along onto his boat, or what not. And since it’s the offseason right now, we’re hoping to get more of such clips very, very soon.

