“LeBron James could choose to get his $44 million from a different team!”: Insider Brian Windhorst puts Lakers superstar’s future in serious doubt amid Kyrie Irving rumors

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst puts into perspective what Lakers star LeBron James’s situation could be during and after this offseason

LeBron James is in quite the situation right now, isn’t he?

Now that the NBA playoffs are finally over, the man is largely left to think about the team kind of team he is on. Sure, they still have Anthony Davis. But around the duo, apart from perhaps Malik Monk, the supporting cast just isn’t quite good enough to win a championship. And because of that, of course, there are going to be rumors around this franchise during this offseason.

So far, the biggest names swirling around this team have been Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal. As you’d expect there are other names as well, with the Lakers reportedly looking for anybody that’s the right man for the job. But, what if the very player they’re forming this whole thing around, isn’t even there, come next season.

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst recently spoke on the LeBron situation during his appearance on ‘Get Up’. And well, let’s just say, fans of the Purple and Gold are NOT going to love it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Brian Windhorst admits that it isn’t impossible for LeBron James to call it quits with the Lakers soon

Yes, you read that right. One of the bases for the assumption that the Lakers will likely get far better next season… well, it might prove to be a false one very, very soon.

In case you don’t believe us, just take a look at what Brian Windhorst had to say in the YouTube clip below.

Not great, is it?

How Cavaliers fans feel about this, given that their name is being brought up here, frankly we can’t tell. On one end, you have a very promising young core, that has the potential to one day win an NBA championship. But, on the other hand, it’s LeBron James. One of the greatest players of all time, and a Cleveland hero.

This whole cloud of a situation is an impossible one to predict, at this point. So, our only advice to you on this, is stay tuned.

