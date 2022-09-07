Basketball

“Michael Jordan didn’t play vs zone defense”: Popular myth busted as NBA Twitter pulls up a video from the archives 

The NBA is full of myths and misconceptions that Michael Jordan did not confront zone defense or get double-teamed, making it simpler for the GOAT back in his day.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Bronny James, who has a $6.3 million NIL valuation, is more than 95% likely to go to this college
Next Article
$2.2 billion Michael Jordan was schooled by $620 million Lakers star under the post
NBA Latest Post
$2.2 billion Michael Jordan was schooled by $620 million Lakers star under the post
$2.2 billion Michael Jordan was schooled by $620 million Lakers star under the post

Los Angeles Lakers’ famed point guard Magic Johnson bullied Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on…