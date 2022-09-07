Shaquille O’Neal, Who forayed into the $35.6 billion vodka industry, says he doesn’t drink alcohol

Shaquille O’Neal might own a vodka company and is looking to conquer the $35.6 billion vodka industry, but he doesn’t drink alcohol!

Looks like Shaquille O’Neal’s indulgences are limited to pranking Charles Barkley, DJing in front of sold-out crowds, and eating! The big fella recently revealed that he doesn’t partake in a lot of other activities.

We know Shaq is the kind of guy who is fun to be around. His numerous appearances on TV shows and movies, and as a part of the famed Inside the NBA crew, have cemented Shaq’s status as a funny man.

So, naturally, you would think he has a few vices to go along with it, right? Well, he might indulge in a little bit of gambling here and there, however, what is shocking is that Shaq admits he doesn’t drink!

This is Shaquille O’Neal drinking out of a regular-sized water bottle. pic.twitter.com/gLp6dPTNbI — UberFacts (@UberFacts) October 28, 2019

Shaquille O’Neal’s father disciplines him not to indulge in alcohol which has led to him quitting it together!

We have heard stories about how Shaq’s father caught him drinking alcohol at age 13 and as punishment forced him to finish a 12-pack!

That’s a little brutal but the message might have been clear! While he still globe-trots and hosts parties, it is a surprise to learn that he doesn’t drink.

The Lakers legend admitted to this during his trip down under. The TNT host has been a strong advocate of helping curb drinking. He has often been a part of various campaigns that aim to highlight the problems with alcohol, and it makes sense that he doesn’t drink.

.@SHAQ: “We first brought awareness to college binge drinking and now we’re bringing awareness to impaired driving.” pic.twitter.com/bznMsnGR0a — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2015

What do you think? Are you buying into the fact that he says he doesn’t drink? Or is it all for pomp and show?

