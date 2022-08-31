“Michael Jordan didn’t trust Magic Johnson, he was jealous!”: David Falk explains why MJ did not like Lakers icon

If an average American is asked to name two NBA players, chances are that Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are the names you hear.

Jordan and Magic were fan favorites who changed the face of the NBA with their presence. Both of them left dynasties and hall of fame careers in their wake and propelled the NBA to the skies.

The two stars dazzled and collected almost all silverware available to NBA players during their careers. Championships, MVP titles, DPOY titles the two share the whole lot together. While they were the toughest of rivals and faced off with great gusto, the bond between the MJs is known to all.

Also read: 59-year-old Michael Jordan challenged Magic Johnson ‘publicly’ to a 1v1 during NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebrations

Jordan and Magic represented the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively. Their inter-conference rivalry was a spectacle to watch.

Magic dazzled with his handles and flair while Jordan enthralled with his supreme athleticism and anti-gravity antics. The duo would then grace the screens with their wide grins and banter too, making for extremely good viewing.

However, it wasn’t all pally between the two superstars. For a while it seemed like Magic and Michael would be united only by initials.

How was Magic and Jordan’s relationship initially and what caused it?

The two stars initially gave each other cold shoulders. Magic was already a star when Michael broke into the scene. But Jordan soon eclipsed Magic in popularity.

During this phase, allegedly, jealousy was a factor that prompted the cold shoulder treatment.

Michael’s reluctance to acknowledge Magic’s famous grin and lack of engagement with the senior star smelt like distaste according to David Falk. Falk was Michael Jordan’s agent and is as good an authority as any when it comes to knowing Jordan.

For Magic, Michael’s eruption in popularity and his celebrity treatment despite his lack of championship success did not sit well. “Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan. He had the smile, he had everything, he had the marketability. He had championships” as elaborated by Falk.

Such a chain of “what-ifs” as per Falk could have sparked the lack of a bond between the stars. However it be, destiny ensured that the two found common joy and became close friends.

The Dream Team was centered around this friendship and found legendary success.

Greatness is bound to mingle. It was just a matter of time for these two legends of the game.

Also read: 6x NBA champ Michael Jordan got candid about “women and road life” in NBA after Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement