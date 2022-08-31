Basketball

“Michael Jordan didn’t trust Magic Johnson, he was jealous!”: David Falk explains why MJ did not like Lakers icon

"Michael Jordan didn't trust Magic Johnson, he was jealous!": David Falk explains why MJ did not like Lakers icon
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
WATCH: Kobe Bryant passes up an easy layup to get Shaquille O'Neal to 61 points, Shaq returns the favor
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan didn't trust Magic Johnson, he was jealous!": David Falk explains why MJ did not like Lakers icon
“Michael Jordan didn’t trust Magic Johnson, he was jealous!”: David Falk explains why MJ did not like Lakers icon

If an average American is asked to name two NBA players, chances are that Michael…