6x NBA champ Michael Jordan got candid about “women and road life” in NBA after Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement

Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement shocked the world and served as a wake-up call for the rest of the NBA’s athletes to make major lifestyle changes.

Michael Jordan had just won his first championship in the NBA Finals, defeating Magic Johnson. They were about to lead a Dream Team that the entire world couldn’t wait to see. Yes, the NBA arrived in the fall of 1991 with boundless potential.

Jordan, already the best and most popular player in basketball, was now a member of the league’s top team. The 1992 Olympics were only a year away. For the first time, NBA players would compete, opening up international doors that the league had previously been unable to access.

Then, all of a sudden, the foundation, which had never felt stronger, was shaken by devastating news. Magic Johnson announced that he had contracted the HIV virus and would be retiring immediately. He was terrified for his life.

After Johnson announced his retirement, the lavish playboy lifestyle of an NBA player had to be thoroughly reconsidered. And His Airness, Michael Jordan, described life in the NBA at the time in an unfiltered manner.

Michael Jordan once explained “on the road” life in the NBA in great detail

When Magic Johnson announced his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the first people he told was his close friend Michael Jordan.

Jordan was taken aback when he learned Magic was retiring and initially mistook it for a joke. Jordan realized this was real after talking with him and was fine with it. Nonetheless, this resulted in a lifestyle change for Jordan and other NBA players. And Jordan describes the life of an NBA player on the road.

Jordan revealed that players at the time believed AIDS did not affect heterosexual people. He highlighted the lack of knowledge about the disease at the time. Magic’s announcement surprised Jordan, who described it as a slap in the face.

Jordan was then asked about life on the road as an NBA player in a 1992 interview with Playboy Magazine.

“There are a lot of things being said about the opportunities you have on the road,” he said, unfiltered. Sure, you have opportunities, and they are all around you.” “You see different women after the game. Players have always been able to tell you who’s who and what’s what. If you don’t listen, you’re putting yourself in danger.” Jordan stated.

This announcement altered Jordan’s and the other players’ perspectives. He goes on to say that he was tested on a regular basis before the announcement became public due to insurance policies. However, this made him and the other players more cautious and aware of the situation.

Michael Jordan got candid about women and road life after Magic Johnson’s HIV contraction announcement

