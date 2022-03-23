“We have to learn how to win”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks dejected after tough loss to Orlando Magic

Steve Kerr sits down for a grim interview after the Warriors lose to the rebuilding Orlando Magic, making it their third straight loss.

The Golden State Warriors are in a precarious position with their MVP sidelined. One starter returns and the other leaves. This has been their story since January. They fell down from #1 seed to third in a span of 2 months and we won’t be surprised if they finish fourth by the end of the season.

Andrew Wiggins has been a massive disappointment since the all-star break. He is averaging 14.3 points on 39/30/44 shooting splits. These numbers are far below his season averages. The only player who is consistently showing up each night is Jordan Poole. However, JP struggled from the field as well tonight.

The loss to Orlando Magic must’ve been eye-opening for the Warriors squad, especially after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth.

Also Read: “It’s an opportunity to learn how to execute without Stephen Curry”: Steve Kerr believes Warriors’ MVP staying out for 3-4 weeks will prepare them better for the playoffs

Steve Kerr’s faith in the Warriors seems to be dwindling

The loss to Denver Nuggets earlier this week due to poor officiating was hard to watch for Dub Nation. But tonight was entirely on the Warriors roster. Despite the 36-point outburst in the third to start the final quarter with a 9-point lead, they blew it.

These scoring droughts in the final quarter are costing the Warriors easy games. They went 6 minutes without scoring and the Magic easily caught up to them. Franz Wagner was extremely clutch in the final few minutes to lead Orlando to their second straight win.

After the game, Steve Kerr addressed the media to discuss what went wrong. Golden State has faced many ups and downs, but they were always sure about bouncing back. This time however Steve Kerr is not entirely certain. The Warriors’ head coach is of the opinion that they no longer know how to win.

Steve Kerr’s grimmest postgame press conference maybe of the season: “I love these guys in the locker room. Awesome guys. I know they want to win. We just have to learn how to win. Right now, we don’t know how.” pic.twitter.com/1yOqeLYVmV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2022

Without Stephen Curry, things are bound to get difficult. The presence of the greatest shooter in NBA history makes life easier for others on the team. Despite being in the worst shooting slump of his career, the Warriors were doing okay. His absence on the other hand is detrimental to the team.

Golden State is set to make the playoffs after two seasons but their 2x MVP’s availability will be known only after two weeks.

Also Read: “Patrick Beverley is kind of like our Draymond Green!”: Karl-Anthony Towns compares his teammate’s influence on the team similar to that of the Warriors superstar, calls him the ‘soul’ of the Minnesota Timberwolves