“Michael Jordan is the Best Scorer in NBA history over Kevin Durant”: Stephen A. Smith says mentality is the factor why he keeps His Airness over The Slim Reaper

When it comes to the best scorers in NBA history, a handful of names like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and James Harden come to mind, but who was the best?

Given how these players can score a basket basically at will, they are always the number one option on their team. Not only that, but their unique skill-set also needs massive success for their teams as well.

Especially when it comes to Durant and Jordan, the two are probably the two of the most unguardable players the league has ever seen. Be it scoring at the rim, from the mid-range, or shooting a clutch shot from downtown, the two can do it all.

Even the accolades speak for themselves. With 14 scoring championships and averaging over 30 points per game for 10 seasons combined, Durant and Jordan are easily the most impactful scorers. But who among the two is the best scorer in NBA history? The ESPN analyst has his say.

Stephen A. Smith picks Michael Jordan as the best scorer in NBA history

In an episode of the First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins had a debate about who the best scorer in NBA ever was. While Perkins picked his former teammate as the best scorer ever, Stephen A. Smith argued why Jordan is superior.

“Kevin Durant could, ‘If he wanted to.’ So, you’re talking about ability. I’m talking about mentality….. Jordan’s ability to finish at the basket, ability with his mid range game, having the aerial assault that he had that was unrivalled”

He added, “Still a 30-point per game scorer, who, by the way, played at arguably the most physical time in basketball. So when you look at what he brought to the table, he was still a 49% shooter from the field.”

While there is no denying the skill-level of Kevin Durant, arguably one of the best three-way scorers, Jordan is a better accomplished scorer. But one of the arguments that Durant has going for him is the fact that he played in teams where the talent level of surrounding him was pretty high and demanded more touches as well. Who do you think is the best scorer in NBA history?

