“Michael Jordan dunked on our whole team and said, ‘I could do it again’”: Julius Erving hilariously details what it was like facing a younger MJ

Julius Erving talks about what it was like to play against Michael Jordan during his earlier days with the Chicago Bulls.

If there was one NBA superstar that Michael Jordan could be compared to in his earlier days as a Chicago Bull, it would be Julius Erving. Everything from the bombastic, high-flying dunks to the swag that they brought onto NBA hardwood night in and night out is something that was unique to the two of them.

When it comes to head-to-head matchups, it is quite unfortunate that fans weren’t able to witness the two go at one another in their respective primes. Julius Erving was on his way out of the league while Michael Jordan was only a couple seasons in the NBA when they faced off against one another.

In the 8 games that they did play against each other, Jordan severely outperformed the aging ABA legend, averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.9 steals a game. Erving on the other hand, had solid averages of 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in those eight games.

Julius Erving on what it was like playing with Michael Jordan.

While on the ‘Knuckleheads’ podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, the Sixers icon chopped it up about things ranging from his time in the league, his present day endeavors, and everything in between. The podcasting duo would go on to ask Erving how he felt about Michael Jordan calling him his favorite player; something the former seemed to be quite appreciative of.

He would then go on to talk about just how much confidence a young Jordan displayed while going up against him, even going as far as to say that he would dunk on his entire Sixers squad after having just put them all on a poster.

Erving is also another NBA legend who was asked about who he believes is the greatest player of all time, to which he responded by slyly claiming ‘His Airness’ played a higher level of basketball than any other competitors who are in the discussion for being the ‘GOAT’.