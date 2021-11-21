“Kevin Durant is my brother, we’ve done some special s**t together”: Draymond Green opens up about his relationship with KD after clearing the air about his public spat with the Slim Reaper

Draymond Green opens up about his relationship with Kevin Durant after squashing their beef, adding that they are in a better place now.

Entering the 2018-19 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors were on cloud nine. They were on the back of two consecutive championships, beating LeBron James’ Cavaliers on both occasions. However, everything changed on a night in a game against the LA Clippers.

The Warriors and Clippers were tied at 106-apiece when Draymond Green corralled the rebound of a missed Clippers shot. Almost immediately, Kevin Durant was seen clapping and ferociously demanding the ball. Green ignored KD’s plea for the rock, dribbling all the way down the floor and losing the ball, sending the game into overtime.

As a result, Green and Durant barked at one another on the bench. DeMarcus Cousins had to pull Draymond away, with Green appearing to mouth something along the lines of “[Durant] is a b***h.”

This incident almost was the sole reason that ended the Warriors dynasty, with Durant leaving for the Nets the next summer. Years later, the duo talked about the spat on Bleacher Report’s Chips, where they squashed their beef in public.

Recently, Green appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast What’s in your Glass, and opened up his relationship with KD after squashing their beef. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

The beef between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is pretty common knowledge. However, years later, it seems like the former Warriors duo have patched things up. The players respect each other now, and there doesn’t seem to be any beef there at this point.

The former DPOY reiterated this with recent comments made on Carmelo Anthony’s What’s in Your Glass? Podcast –

“That’s my brother; we’ve done some special s**t together, but even beyond us winning a championship together. I got nothing but love for that brother. I love that man. That’s my brother. … One thing I do know is: He got my back in life. Not just on basketball s**t. In life, I know if something’s f****d up with me, I can turn to him. And vice versa.”

It is certainly nice to see that the duo turn over a new leaf and make peace between themselves. In fact, the duo played key roles in leading Team USA to the gold medal and were able to build their relationship even more this summer.

Nowadays, they seem on good terms, so all of their “beef” is in the past now. It’s fair to wonder whether Warriors fans might feel a sense of “What might have been” if the duo reconciled earlier.

